Things are going to the dogs on the Brad Paisley tour
ABC/Image Group LA The pranks may be about to kick into high gear on the Brad Paisley World Tour.
“2nd night in a row Chris Lane brings out his fiancée’s dog. He’s puppy whipped. Or somethin’…” Brad joked on Instagram, along with a picture of himself onstage in Charlotte, North Carolina with Chris, who’s holding the brown pup.
Earlier this summer, Chris got engaged to former Bachelor alum Lauren Bushnell.
“Bringing out 10 rescues next week and you’re taking home 9 of them bud!” Chris responded to Brad’s taunt.
On Monday, Chris was still continuing the canine theme: “Heard yesterday was #InternationalDogDay, so Cooper asked me to post this for him,” he tweeted, along with another photo of the dog — which is evidently named Cooper — plus Brad and fellow tour mate Riley Green.
Stay tuned to see what happens next, as the tour hits Hartford, Connecticut; Jones Beach, New York; and Holmdel, New Jersey later this week.
Meanwhile, Chris’s latest single, “I Don’t Know About You,” just broke into the top ten this week.
