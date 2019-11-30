Thieves Break Into Channahon Car Wash on Thanksgiving
Thanksgiving is a time to look at all of our blessings and appreciate what we have. Thanksgiving night, someone drove a vehicle thru a dead bolt door, then cut open the change machine at the Channahon Car Wash on Route 6 in Channahon taking money from the automated change machine.
After the door was backed into, and the dead bolt was broken, thieves then cut the back of the change machine. We’re told making away with $200-$300 dollars. Police were notified and cameras from the neighborhood are being checked. WCCQ news has learned this is the 4th break-in since the Car Wash opened 25 years ago. This theft took place sometime Thanksgiving night or in the early morning hours of Friday 11/29. If anyone has information or saw anything please call the Channahon Police Department at (815) 467-2112.