They’re Already Making A Netflix Movie About The GameStop Stock Saga
Money Bag, Currency, Paper Currency.
The saga of GameStop’s stock price has only been happening for a few days – but Netflix is already working on a movie about it. The not-yet-titled movie already has a screenwriter – Oscar winner Mark Boal – and a star – To All The Boys I’ve Loved Before and Black Adam star Noah Centineo. The story follows the strange David-vs.-Goliath tale where a bunch of Reddit day traders sent GameStop’s stock price soaring, damaging Wall Street hedge funds in the process.