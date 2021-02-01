      Weather Alert

They’re Already Making A Netflix Movie About The GameStop Stock Saga

Feb 1, 2021 @ 4:19pm
The saga of GameStop’s stock price has only been happening for a few days – but Netflix is already working on a movie about it. The not-yet-titled movie already has a screenwriter – Oscar winner Mark Boal – and a star – To All The Boys I’ve Loved Before and Black Adam star Noah Centineo. The story follows the strange David-vs.-Goliath tale where a bunch of Reddit day traders sent GameStop’s stock price soaring, damaging Wall Street hedge funds in the process.

