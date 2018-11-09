These Restaurants Are Giving Away Free Food on Veterans Day

Veterans Day is this Sunday November 11th. Here are some of the restaurants that will give our Vets free food on Veterans Day. All you will need is your Military I.D. or a Veterans card to get the free deals.

APPLEBEE’S

The chain’s giving away free full-size entrees like Classic Bacon Cheeseburgers, 6 oz. USDA Select Top Sirloin, Chicken Tenders Platter, Double Crunch Shrimp, Fiesta Lime Chicken, Oriental Grilled Chicken Salad, Oriental Chicken Salad and Three-Cheese Chicken Penne. Dine-in only. Nov. 11.

BUFFALO WILD WINGS

Get a free order of small traditional or boneless wings and a side of fries. Dine-on only. Nov. 11.

CHILI’S

Veterans can choose one of seven free dishes including the chain’s Chicken Crispers, Margarita Grilled Chicken, Chicken Bacon Ranch Quesadillas, Just Bacon Burger, Oldtimer with Cheese, Cajun Chicken Pasta or a salad with a bowl of chili or soup. Nov. 11.

LITTLE CAESARS

From 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. local time, the pizza chain is giving away a free Hot-N-Ready Lunch Combo that usually costs $5 and includes four slices of DEEP! Dish pepperoni pizza and a 20-ounce soda.

RED ROBIN

Get a free Red’s Tavern Double Burger with Bottomless Steak Fries. They’ve more than earned this hearty meal, after all. Dine-in only. Nov. 11.

