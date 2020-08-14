      Weather Alert

These Restaurant Chains Are In The Most Financial Trouble Because Of COVID-19

Aug 14, 2020 @ 8:49am
(AP Photo/Alan Diaz)

Coronavirus has wrecked the restaurant industry. Local establishments are closing because of a lack of business tied to the pandemic.
National restaurant chains are suffering as well. USA Today found the ones that are in the most trouble.
They list Dave and Busters, The Cheesecake Factory, Outback Steakhouse, Denny’s, IHOP, Applebee’s and BJ’s as sit-down establishments that have the worst chance of survival.
These publically-traded restaurants are more likely to file for bankruptcy protection. With that comes location closures. If the owners can’t pay back debt, that spells doom for some of our favorite places to eat. Here’s the complete story from USA TODAY.

TAGS
Applebee’s Dave and Busters Denny's IHOP Outback Steakhouse The Cheesecake Factory
Popular Posts
Nostradamus Predicted Coronavirus?  Fact-Checkers Are On It
CDC: To Avoid the Coronavirus, Shave Off that Beard
WCCQ On Demand
Low Cost Pet Wellness Clinics
5 Things You'll Never See in Restaurants Again