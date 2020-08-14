These Restaurant Chains Are In The Most Financial Trouble Because Of COVID-19
(AP Photo/Alan Diaz)
Coronavirus has wrecked the restaurant industry. Local establishments are closing because of a lack of business tied to the pandemic.
National restaurant chains are suffering as well. USA Today found the ones that are in the most trouble.
They list Dave and Busters, The Cheesecake Factory, Outback Steakhouse, Denny’s, IHOP, Applebee’s and BJ’s as sit-down establishments that have the worst chance of survival.
These publically-traded restaurants are more likely to file for bankruptcy protection. With that comes location closures. If the owners can’t pay back debt, that spells doom for some of our favorite places to eat. Here’s the complete story from USA TODAY.