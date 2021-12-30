      Weather Alert

These Mental Habits Can Improve Your Life in 2022

Dec 30, 2021 @ 10:00am
It’s almost 2022, and Huffpost has shared some mental health habits, which can improve your life next year.

They state, “But as we look toward the new year, we can adopt healthy new habits to help incrementally improve our days, even if just for a moment.  Sometimes, that’s more than enough.”

Not everything on the list is grand and hard to do.

Some things are easy habits to include in your everyday routine.  They include starting a gratitude journal, drinking more water, focusing on self-care, spending more time outdoors, and stretching more.

What good habits do you want to focus on, in 2022?

