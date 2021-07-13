These Italian Villages Will Pay You $33,000 to Move In!

Well you passed on a $1 house in Italy, you passed on the free vacations that you could have had from some Italian villages BUT you might want to think about this one. Some Italian villages are stepping up their game by offering travelers $33,000.
According to CNN Calabria is ready to pay people who are willing to step away from everything here and move there and you will get paid the $33,000 over a maximum of three years oh and you have to be under 40….and start a business. All of the towns making the offer have just 2,000 inhabitants and are looking to liven up their villages.
If this sounds good to you read all about it at thrillist.com