These are the Most Frequent Power Ball Numbers

In the lottery, not all numbers are equal. Some numbers have actually been drawn with more frequency than others for both the Mega Millions and Powerball games. According to lottonumbers.com. in the MegaMillions drawings since Sept. 6, 1996:

– The number 2 has been drawn with the most frequency, a total of 219 times. It was most recently drawn 21 days ago.

– The second most common MegaMillions number is 17, appearing 218 times over the span of 2,235 games.

– In third place is 31, at 218 drawings.

– 39 has been selected 214 times.

– The numbers that have appeared with the least frequency are 72 – drawn 20 times – 71 – drawn 22 times — and 67, called just 24 times.

– The most “overdue” number, which hasn’t been called in 154 days, is 36.

With $620 Million up for grabs tonight In the Powerball drawing…Here are some Power Ball figures , out of 2,766 draws since April 22, 1992:

– The number 26 was drawn the most often, at 285 times. It was last drawn 146 days ago.

– The second most common number – 41 – was drawn 282 times, most recently 20 days ago.

– In third place is 16, picked 279 times.

– 28 was selected 278 times and 22 came up on 277 instances.

– The most overdue Powerball number is 35, having last been drawn 258 days ago.

– The least drawn numbers were 65 – which appeared just 16 times; 60, which was drawn 19 times and 66, popping up on 23 occasions.

Experts point out that in lotto drawings, every combination has equal chance of occurring. Any frequency of numbers is pure coincidence.

