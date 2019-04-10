These Are the 2 Words You Need to Stop Forcing Your Kids to Say
By Roy Gregory
|
Apr 10, 2019 @ 6:30 AM

In the book, Peaceful Parent, Happy Siblings: How To Stop The Fighting and Raise Friends For Life child psychologist Laura Markham says saying “I’m sorry” can cause more harm than good.
Making kids apologize before their ready can make them madder and just like adults, it doesn’t fix the relationship. Things you can do instead, help your children communicate and help them express their needs and to listen to each other.
Give time for your child to cool off and help them to fix the situation on their own, suggest that they do something nice but let them make the decision on how to make things better. Finally, lead by example and let your child see how you resolve conflicts. Here’s the complete story from Pop Sugar.

