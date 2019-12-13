These are America’s Favorite Christmas Movies….Did They Miss Any?
A survey of 2,000 Americans came up with a Top 20 List of Favorite Christmas movies. Here it is:
1. A Christmas Story
2. A Charlie Brown Christmas
3. Its a Wonderful Life
4. Planes, Trains, and Automobiles
5. Home Alone
6. The Polar Express
7. National Lampoons Christmas Vacation
8. Home Alone 2: Lost in New York
9. The Shop Around the Corner
10. Santa Claus Is Coming to Town
11. How the Grinch Stole Christmas (2000)
12. A Christmas Carol (1938)
13. A Christmas Carol (2009)
14. Miracle on 34th Street
15. A Christmas Carol (1999)
16. A Christmas Carol (1951)
17. White Christmas
18. How the Grinch Stole Christmas (1967)
19. A Christmas Carol (1984)
20. The Santa Clause
Seems like there’s a few missing. What do you think…Did They Miss Any?