(Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images for iHeartMedia)

On the heels of his second consecutive CMA win for Entertainer of the Year on Wednesday (November 9th) night, Luke Combs is gearing up for his 2023 World Tour, which includes 16 stadium shows. He played some this year, but as Luke told reporters backstage at the CMA Awards, he was just getting warmed up for what’s to come. “This year was a trial run, really, in the stadiums for us to see how we did and what we wanted to do, what we liked, what we didn’t like. Obviously with the worry of not selling tickets behind us, it’s really the ability to just focus on the production. We have some great ideas that we’ve been working on, and there’s nowhere to go from here, which is kind of scary a little bit. There’s really nowhere to go but down which freaks me out a little bit, but I’m excited about it.”

Luke’s 35-date World Tour opens on March 25th at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas and concludes in London, England at The O2 Arena on October 19th.

He will be joined by Riley Green, Lainey Wilson, Flatland Cavalry and Brent Cobb for the North American dates, while Cody Johnson and Lane Pittman will be the special guests on the Australian and New Zealand dates.

In addition to Entertainer of the Year, Luke also took home the trophy for Album of The Year for Growin’ Up.

FAST FACTS