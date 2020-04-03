      Weather Alert

There’s an Abundance of Chicken Wings

Apr 3, 2020 @ 6:37am

With the cancellation of March Madness and the NCAA Tournament, restaurants across the country are now stuck with an abundance of chicken wings. In the weeks leading up to the tournament, suppliers and restaurants stocked up. Now, says Stan Neva, the owner of the Northwest Meat Co. in Chicago, “The wing business is totally in the gutter.” He says the only way anybody is selling wings is for curbside to-go. Be on the lookout – the food industry is attempting to redirect wings normally bound for restaurants to the supermarkets. Here’s the complete story from NPR.

