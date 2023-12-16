There’s a Guinness World Record for EVERYTHING.

Guinness keeps a database of more than 40,000 records, and someone put together a list of the 10 ODDEST Guinness World Records of 2023. They are:

New record: The fastest full body burn 100 m sprint without oxygen – 17 seconds by Jonathan Vero (France) Jonathan also set the record for the farthest distance ran in full body burn during this attempt at 272.25 metres! 🔥 pic.twitter.com/J0QJsPNkPf — Guinness World Records (@GWR) June 29, 2023

See More HERE (UPI)