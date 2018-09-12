There’s a Documentary About How Bill Murray Shows Up in Random Places

Bill Murray prepares to hit his approach shot from off the fairway to the sixth green of the Pebble Beach Golf Links during the third round of the AT&T Pebble Beach National Pro-Am golf tournament Saturday, Feb. 11, 2017, in Pebble Beach, Calif. (AP Photo/Eric Risberg)

BILL MURRAY has been known to show up in random places. It’s not uncommon to hear stories about Bill walking into a house party or crashing a wedding, and just hanging out with people he’s never met before.

Well, some guy decided to make a MOVIE about this phenomenon. It’s called “The Bill Murray Stories: Life Lessons Learned From a Mythical Man”.

He spoke to people who’ve actually witnessed this insanity, and got great footage of Bill at parties, playing kickball, and more.

The movie opens in limited release and hits video-on-demand services on October 26th. Check out the trailer from the movie: