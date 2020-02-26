There Will Be A “Bachelor” For Seniors Who Search for Love
The Bachelor franchise on ABC might be venturing into interesting new territory, which is actually not new, at all – rather, older.
Just as we have learned that the American population will include one-out-of-four people over 65, by 2060; businesses are already preparing.
During Monday’s episode, a promo for “The Bachelor” aired; and it revealed that the show is casting “Seniors looking for love.”
That sent social media into a frenzy, with the idea that a senior citizen version of The Bachelor will not be that far off. And, given age constraints, maybe it ought to come, quickly.
While details are few, the casting call is out. We don’t know when the potential show will have us mesmerized.