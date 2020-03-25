There Is A Baby Shark Handwashing Song
Here’s something to encourage your little ones to adhere to proper handwashing. Although it might get on your nerves, it can keep the kids healthy. The people responsible for Baby Shark have released a handwashing song and video. The lyrics go, “Grab some soap, doo doo doo doo doo” and “rub your hands, doo doo doo doo doo.” The song also encourages youngsters to cover their mouths with their elbow when they cough and cover their noses when they sneeze. What has been the best/worst thing about having kids at home during this time?