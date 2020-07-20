Then And Now, Demolition of Lone Star Restaurant In Joliet Reduced To A Pile of Rubble
The second week of demolition of the shuttered Lone Star restaurant in Joliet has begun. The restaurant is now a pile of rubble as crews clear the way for a new fast food chain. Chick-fil-A restaurant will go up at the old Lone Star restaurant location along Route 30 across from the Louis Joliet Mall.
The new fast-food restaurant is expected to open in early December of this year.
The Chick-fil-A located at 2705 Plainfield Road will not have a playground for kids as a majority of Chick-fil-A restaurants. But there will be the double drive-thru with two lanes for outside ordering and an escape lane.
WJOL has learned that the fast-food chain will not use all of the property they purchased. Once the restaurant is opened the west side of the fast food chain will be used for additional retail space.