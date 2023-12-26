The Year in Music 2023: “One’s on the Way”

There’s no denying country stars are a prolific bunch, and the family grew by leaps and bounds in 2023:

– Dan + Shay‘s Shay Mooney welcomed his third son, Abram Shay, on January 17.

– On February 18, Jon Pardi officially became a girl dad with the arrival of Presley Fawn.

– On March 21, Brothers Osborne made way for the twins Osborne, as John and his wife, fellow artist Lucie Silvas, expanded their family with Arthur and Maybelle.

– It’s now three kids and counting for Jordan Davis and his wife, Kristen, as Elijah Patrick joined older siblings Eloise and Locklan on June 15.

– Luke Combs was on tour in Australia as his second son, Beau, arrived early on August 15.

– September 9 brought the birth of Forrest Henry Font to Maddie & Tae‘s Maddie Font and her husband, Jonah.

– Kailey Dickerson drove herself to the hospital on October 1, meeting husband Russell Dickerson there — fresh off the tour bus — to greet their second son, whom they named Radford Arthur.

– Lowry Lee, the second child and first son of Sam Hunt, arrived October 24, Hunt revealed around Thanksgiving.

The baby boom doesn’t end there: Gabby Barrett‘s expecting her third little one in February.

