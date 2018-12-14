THE WORST TIMES TO DRIVE THIS HOLIDAY SEASON
By Roy Gregory
|
Dec 14, 2018 @ 9:16 AM
Motorists are caught in an evening traffic jam on the Kennedy Expressway, Friday, June 29, 2012, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Sitthixay Ditthavong)

Christmas is just around the corner, and with it comes holiday traffic. The AAA reports it expects some 102.1 million Americans to hit the road this season. Monday afternoon (Christmas Eve, December 24th) are predicted to be the worst in  Chicago and Detroit. Wednesday, December 19th is predicted to be the worst day for driving in Boston, Houston and Seattle, with traffic moving 2.5 to 3.5 times slower than usual. Traffic in New York, Los Angeles and Washington, D.C. is predicted to peak the following day, Thursday (December 20th), and Friday (December 21st) looks like it will be the worst day in the San Francisco Bay area. Saturday afternoon (December 22nd) is expected to be the worst time to drive in Atlanta, with the 404 predicted to experience traffic four times worse than usual. Here’s more from Fox News. 

SHARE

RELATED CONTENT

Luke Bryan includes Family in New Video HOLIDAY SEASON INCREASES HEART ATTACK RISK Some Big Movies Open This Weekend Bring Your Dog With You the Next Time You Visit This Movie Theater! Would you be willing to give up your phone for 2019? Taylor Swift Used Facial Recognition at a Concert to Detect Stalkers
Comments