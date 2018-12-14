THE WORST TIMES TO DRIVE THIS HOLIDAY SEASON

Christmas is just around the corner, and with it comes holiday traffic. The AAA reports it expects some 102.1 million Americans to hit the road this season. Monday afternoon (Christmas Eve, December 24th) are predicted to be the worst in Chicago and Detroit. Wednesday, December 19th is predicted to be the worst day for driving in Boston, Houston and Seattle, with traffic moving 2.5 to 3.5 times slower than usual. Traffic in New York, Los Angeles and Washington, D.C. is predicted to peak the following day, Thursday (December 20th), and Friday (December 21st) looks like it will be the worst day in the San Francisco Bay area. Saturday afternoon (December 22nd) is expected to be the worst time to drive in Atlanta, with the 404 predicted to experience traffic four times worse than usual. Here’s more from Fox News.