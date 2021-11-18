The Worst Part of the Holiday Season Is . . . Wrapping Gifts?

You know how people say that Christmas is about the “spirit of giving” . . . and “it’s the thought that counts.”
Well, that may be true for gift giving . . . but according to a new survey, it does not include gift wrapping!
52% of people say the worst part of the entire holiday season is wrapping presents. And 51% hate it so much, they’d rather pay a professional to wrap their gifts.
50% will go out of their way to avoid buying gifts that will be difficult to wrap . . . like bicycles, gym equipment, sports equipment, guitars, and “candles.” Maybe that’s why we can’t stay in shape! We don’t want to wrap fitness gifts!
And this is relatable: 59% say they can tell what something is, and who it’s from, based on how it’s been wrapped.