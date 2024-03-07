The Worst Airports for Spring Break Travel Are…

If you have spring travel plans, these are the airports to avoid.

aGamble has analyzed 2023 flight departure information during the Spring, and found that 39.5% of flights out of Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International (FLL) were canceled or delayed.

Las Vegas (LAS) – or Harry Reid (formerly McCarran) came in second place, with 32.9% of flights impacted. And Orlando International (MCO) came in third, with 32.6%.

This is perhaps not shocking as these are very popular spring break destinations. So: If you’re headed to Florida or Las Vegas sometime this season, give yourself extra time and prepare for last minute snafus!

