The Worst Airports for Spring Break Travel Are…

March 7, 2024 11:30AM CST
If you have spring travel plans, these are the airports to avoid.

aGamble has analyzed 2023 flight departure information during the Spring, and found that 39.5% of flights out of Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International (FLL) were canceled or delayed.

Las Vegas (LAS) – or Harry Reid (formerly McCarran) came in second place, with 32.9% of flights impacted.  And Orlando International (MCO) came in third, with 32.6%.

This is perhaps not shocking as these are very popular spring break destinations.  So:  If you’re headed to Florida or Las Vegas sometime this season, give yourself extra time and prepare for last minute snafus!

(See more, here:  Thrillist)

