The World’s Largest Free-Flying American Flag Has Been RIpped in Half after Thunderstorm
The world’s reputed largest free-flying American flag was ripped in half after a thunderstorm in Sheboygan, Wisconsin Tuesday night.
Acuity Insurance, the flag’s owner, said the flag is 70 by 140 feet and weighs 340 pounds. The pole it flew from was 100 feet higher than the Statue of Liberty.
There’s a pretty big flag just off of I-80 in Joliet that flies alongside I-80 at Berlands House of Tools. That flag is 30×66 and said to cost $20,000 back in 2009. The flag was erected to honor Shawn Pahnke and Army Private from Manhattan who was killed in Iraq in 2003.