      Weather Alert

The World’s Best Theme Park Is One You’ve Probably Never Heard Of

Sep 12, 2019 @ 8:31am
A group of Santas wave their hands sitting in a rollercoaster in the Europa park in Rust, on Saturday, Nov. 30, 2002. More Santas than ever are seen in the Europa park in Rust, southwestern Germany. Some 1,200 people assembled in Santa Claus costumes and created a new Guinness record. The old record took place two years ago in Switzerland with 465 Santa's. (AP Photo/ Winfried Rothermel)

When the Academy Awards give the Best Picture to a movie you’ve never heard of, it leaves you scratching your head. This announcement might as well.
The world’s best theme park is a place called Europa-Park and it’s located in Rust, Germany. Definitely not Southern California or Central Florida.
Europa-Park recently won the title at the recent Golden Ticket Awards. The park is spread over 250 acres and has 100 rides and attractions in 13 themed European locations.
The park gets a 4.5 out of 5 rating on TripAdvisor. Who’s ready for a road trip? Check out some pictures and read more from NZ Herland.

TAGS
Europa-Park
Popular Posts
Having This Pick in Your Fantasy Football Draft Gives You the Best Chance of Winning
Toby Keith Freedom & Dignity Festival Cancelled
WCCQ On Demand
Headed Down the Old Town Road Toward a Huge Lawsuit?
Taylor Swift's Cat Makes the World's Wealthiest Animals List