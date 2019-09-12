The World’s Best Theme Park Is One You’ve Probably Never Heard Of
A group of Santas wave their hands sitting in a rollercoaster in the Europa park in Rust, on Saturday, Nov. 30, 2002. More Santas than ever are seen in the Europa park in Rust, southwestern Germany. Some 1,200 people assembled in Santa Claus costumes and created a new Guinness record. The old record took place two years ago in Switzerland with 465 Santa's. (AP Photo/ Winfried Rothermel)
When the Academy Awards give the Best Picture to a movie you’ve never heard of, it leaves you scratching your head. This announcement might as well.
The world’s best theme park is a place called Europa-Park and it’s located in Rust, Germany. Definitely not Southern California or Central Florida.
Europa-Park recently won the title at the recent Golden Ticket Awards. The park is spread over 250 acres and has 100 rides and attractions in 13 themed European locations.
The park gets a 4.5 out of 5 rating on TripAdvisor. Who’s ready for a road trip? Check out some pictures and read more from NZ Herland.