The Words of Martin Luther King Jr. Reverberate in a Tumultuous Time

Jan 18, 2021 @ 1:01pm
Martin Luther King Day American flag illustration

Looking back at Martin Luther King Jr.’s “I Have A Dream” speech, the words still ring true in today’s world.  Reflecting on the words from King’s historic speech and the title of his last book, “Where Do We Go From Here:  Chaos or Community?” College professors, ministers, and filmmakers look at King’s words and find the parallels in today’s world.

What’s going on in the United States, what we witnessed on Jan. 6, all has to do with a backlash to the fact that our world is changing.  It’s going on here in America; it’s going on in Europe.  We’re becoming a more intertwined world, a more multicultural world.  That’s the trajectory of history, and there’s no going back on that.  That quote completely underscores everything I’m talking about — a just world is an equal world, equal no matter what our race is,” said Connie Field, award-winning filmmaker.

In his sermons, speeches, and written word, Martin Luther King Jr. spoke to the past and future of America… and warned that, if we, as people, didn’t fight to uplift the body of America, namely the poor and those without healthcare, then the nation would never be healed.

WASHINGTON, DC – AUGUST 06: The early morning sun rises behind the Washington Monument and the Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Memorial on the 50th anniversary of the Voting Rights Act, August 6, 2015 in Washington, DC. Fifty years ago today USÊPresident Lyndon B. Johnson signed the Voting Rights Act of 1965 into law, making it one of the pillars of the Civil Rights act that was signed into law a year earlier. (Photo by Mark Wilson/Getty Images)
