98.3 WCCQ 98.3 WCCQ Logo

The Who’s Who of Babys

December 8, 2023 8:40AM CST
Share
The Who’s Who of Babys
Getty Image

Dan + Shay, Jon Pardi, and more have welcomed new additions to their families in 2023. Dan + Shay’s Shay Mooney and his wife Hannah announced the birth of their third son, Abram Shay Mooney, on January 17. Jon Pardi and his wife Summer welcomed their first child, daughter Presley Fawn Pardi, on February 18. Other country artists who became parents this year include Jordan Davis, Luke Combs, Russell Dickerson, and Maddie Font. These new arrivals have brought joy and love to their families and the country music community.

 

Popular Posts

1

WORK SMARTER NOT HARDER: Holiday Left-Over No-No's - Do NOT Give These to Your Dog
2

FRISKY FRIDAY PHONEY: How You Use Your Phone May Reveal If You're Cheating
3

WORK SMARTER NOT HARDER: Here's the Easiest Way to Hang Holiday Lights on Your Tree
4

Holiday Lights Up? When You Turn Them Off Each Night = Fire Safety
5

Who's Got Better Sense of Direction? Country Folk or City Slickers?

Recent Posts