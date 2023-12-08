The Who’s Who of Babys

Dan + Shay, Jon Pardi, and more have welcomed new additions to their families in 2023. Dan + Shay’s Shay Mooney and his wife Hannah announced the birth of their third son, Abram Shay Mooney, on January 17. Jon Pardi and his wife Summer welcomed their first child, daughter Presley Fawn Pardi, on February 18. Other country artists who became parents this year include Jordan Davis, Luke Combs, Russell Dickerson, and Maddie Font. These new arrivals have brought joy and love to their families and the country music community.