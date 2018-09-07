They Weren’t on the Cubs at the Beginning, but these 3 Players have been the Key to the Best Record in the National League

Chicago Cubs' David Bote celebrates as he rounds the bases after hitting a winning solo home run during the 10th inning of a baseball game against the Cincinnati Reds, Friday, Aug. 24, 2018, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)

Where would the Cubs be without a couple of late additions to the team, David Bote and Cole Hamels. Last night in Washington David Bote came in late in the game and once again made his presence felt. Bote delivered the go-ahead and eventual game-winning double to right field to score Albert Almora Jr. in the 10th to lead the Cubs to a 6-4 victory. Bote has been known for dramatic hits this season. There was the ninth-inning Grand Slam to beat the Nationals on August 12th and then a walk-off homer in his second at-bat to knock off the Reds at Wrigley Field on August 24th.

Let’s not forget one of the Cubs trade acquisitions starter Cole Hamels. Since joining the Cubs on August 1st, Hamels has gone 4-0 in 7 starts. The Cubs has won 6 of the 7 starts he’s pitched.

And last but not least there’s Second Baseman Daniel Murphy. Since joining the Cubs on August 21st, Murphy is now batting .292 in his last 15 games with the Cubs, to go along with four home runs, seven RBI and 11 runs scored.

At the beginning of the year none of these 3 players were even on the roster. Today they all have played a huge role in keeping the Cubs at 83-57 on the season, leading the NL Central by 4 1/2 games over the Brewers and 5 over the Cardinals.

We didn’t even mention Javier Baez. Cub fans enjoy the ride, this could be another magical season!