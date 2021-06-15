      Weather Alert

The Weird Father’s Day Gift Each State Is Buying This Year!

Jun 15, 2021 @ 4:05pm
Businessman in discussion with coworker in office

If you want to buy Dad something DIFFERENT for Father’s Day, this list has a lot of that:  The website SimplyCodes.com looked at the Father’s Day gifts people are searching for this year, and came up with the one each state is buying more than other states.  Here are the highlights . . .

 

 

1.  A few states ARE looking for traditional dad stuff:  In Alabama, fishing gear . . . Arkansas, cologne . . . Massachusetts, beer gift boxes . . . Michigan, personalized mugs and t-shirts . . . Oklahoma, hot sauce . . . Rhode Island, books . . . and West Virginia, Birkenstocks.  (VERY Dad, especially when paired with socks.)

 

 

2.  Other states are looking for less-traditional dad gifts:  Hawaii, cold press juicers . . . Indiana, flavor-infusing water bottles . . . New York, plants . . . New Jersey, “random colorful things” . . . and New Mexico, “rustic, manly jewelry.”

 

 

3.  And here are the most ODDBALL things we’re buying:  Dads in Connecticut are getting shorts with built-in underwear . . . in Idaho, pillows that look like sports jerseys . . . Kansas wants to give Dad a, quote, “pill for limitless brainpower” (???) . . .

 

 

In Maryland, George Washington memorabilia . . . Tennessee wants stuff from the Cracker Barrel store . . . Utah, four-way volleyball sets . . . Texas, luxury toothpicks (???) . . . and Virginia is looking for laser-engraved beef jerky.

 

 

Popular Posts
Woman Discovers Evidence - A Stranger Is Living in her House - Viral Video
WORK SMARTER NOT HARDER: Kids Now Get Fewer Bike-Linked Head Injuries - But Grown Men Get More
Scotty McCreery & Famous Country Friends Join BMW Charity Pro-Am Golf Tourney
FGL Brings New Concert to Drive-In Movie Theatres Tonight
WORK SMARTER NOT HARDER: Know Which Popular Apple Apps Scam You and Me Out of Millions
Connect With Us Listen To Us On