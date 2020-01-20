      Weather Alert

The Walkman And Cassette Tapes Are Making A Comeback

Jan 20, 2020 @ 10:28am
old audio cassette

With the rebirth of vinyl, one company is banking on listeners returning to another vintage form of music consumption:  the cassette.

A European company is manufacturing cassettes, with a few improvements, made to the tape formulations, under the brand Recording The MastersJean-Luc Renou, the CEO of Mulann group, sees analog listening like a fireplace, noting that people occasionally want to “experience something different.”  Renou has released a portable cassette player called Le Walkman for $76.  It features some modern-day amenities, like Bluetooth, and the ability to be recharged.

