The Walkman And Cassette Tapes Are Making A Comeback
old audio cassette
With the rebirth of vinyl, one company is banking on listeners returning to another vintage form of music consumption: the cassette.
A European company is manufacturing cassettes, with a few improvements, made to the tape formulations, under the brand Recording The Masters. Jean-Luc Renou, the CEO of Mulann group, sees analog listening like a fireplace, noting that people occasionally want to “experience something different.” Renou has released a portable cassette player called Le Walkman for $76. It features some modern-day amenities, like Bluetooth, and the ability to be recharged.