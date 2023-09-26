‘The Voice’: Niall Horan Uses Blake Shelton’s Voice to Try to Land a Country Singer

Season 24 of The Voice aired on Monday night (September 25), with Reba McEntire making her debut.

The legendary singer and Broadway star was surprised when contestant Jordan Rainer performed her classic, “Fancy.” Putting pressure on the other coaches, Gwen Stefani opted to “pull her Blake card,” by saying she could call up her husband (Blake Shelton – former lead judge of The Voice), to help select songs for Jordan.

Meanwhile, Niall Horan has his own trick as Reba is pitching Jordan to choose her. Horan hit a button, and Blake’s voice boomed, “Niall is like a son to me,” Blake’s voice announced. “Niall is a global superstar. Niall is an attractive guy.”

“I’m so mad at him right now!” Gwen said of her husband agreeing to Niall’s antics. “I told you our relationship was strong!” he fired back.

Which Voice coach do you think Jordan Rainer will choose?