98.3 WCCQ 98.3 WCCQ Logo

‘The Voice’: Niall Horan Uses Blake Shelton’s Voice to Try to Land a Country Singer

September 26, 2023 11:30AM CDT
Share
‘The Voice’: Niall Horan Uses Blake Shelton’s Voice to Try to Land a Country Singer
(Photo by Amanda Edwards/WireImage)

Season 24 of The Voice aired on Monday night (September 25), with Reba McEntire making her debut.

The legendary singer and Broadway star was surprised when contestant Jordan Rainer performed her classic, “Fancy.”  Putting pressure on the other coaches, Gwen Stefani opted to “pull her Blake card,” by saying she could call up her husband (Blake Shelton – former lead judge of The Voice), to help select songs for Jordan.

Meanwhile, Niall Horan has his own trick as Reba is pitching Jordan to choose her.  Horan hit a button, and Blake’s voice boomed, “Niall is like a son to me,” Blake’s voice announced.  “Niall is a global superstar.  Niall is an attractive guy.”

I’m so mad at him right now!” Gwen said of her husband agreeing to Niall’s antics.  “I told you our relationship was strong!” he fired back.

Which Voice coach do you think Jordan Rainer will choose?

More about:
#BlakeShelton
#GwenStefani
#JordanRainer
#NiallHoran
#RebaMcEntire
#TheVoice

Popular Posts

1

WORK SMARTER NOT HARDER: Chronic Cheaters Share Surprising Features - Who Knew?
2

TikTok Takes a Terrible Toll on Kids' Thinking... Here's How
3

WORK SMARTER NOT HARDER: Eat Breakfast = Get Promoted + Get More Frisky
4

WORK SMARTER NOT HARDER: Stressed Out? Try the '4-7-8' Sleep Trick
5

WORK SMARTER NOT HARDER: Living with Pets Affects our Brains and our Bodies - Here's HOW

Recent Posts