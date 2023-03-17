‘The Voice’: Kelly Clarkson Makes Blake Shelton Take Lie Detector Test – ‘He’s a Liar’

Tuesday’s (March 14) fourth round of blind auditions brought the fun tension to a boil, between Kelly Clarkson and Blake Shelton.

The two coaches (who are actually good friends) went at it after singer Chloe Abbott got a chair turn from Chance the Rapper with her easygoing cover of “How Deep Is Your Love” by The Bee Gees.

Shelton made a joke about training for the U.S. curling team as a way to connect with Abbott, who is a track and field athlete, in training for the 2024 Olympics.

Clarkson, tired of Shelton’s lies, asked host Carson Daly to bring out a lie detector machine.

Clarkson questioned Shelton whether she is his favorite NBC singing competition coach, while Daly suggested that former coach Gwen Stefani married him out of “sheer pity.”

“Probably, yes,” Shelton replied to Daly.