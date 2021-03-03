      Weather Alert

‘The Voice’: Kelly Clarkson Fires Back after Blake Shelton Says She Doesn’t ‘Have Time’ for the Show

Mar 3, 2021 @ 9:31am

The judges of “The Voice” kept things spicy, during the second night of blind auditions, Tuesday – by sounding a lot like an old TV show called “The Bickersons.”

After Blake Shelton hit returning judge, Nick Jonas, with a block of 19-year-old Gean Garcia, Jonas realized he wasn’t exactly welcomed back, with open arms.

If I was the guy who blocked Nick, it’s only because I’m that passionate about your voice,” Shelton pleaded to Garcia.  Clarkson joked, “Do you want to be on a liar’s team?

Clarkson’s jab made Blake shoot back at her, by saying she “doesn’t really have time for this” – alluding to Clarkson’s Emmy-winning daytime talk show and music career – and saying Kelly had “gone Hollywood” and “forgot her roots.”

I have time to do it all and nail it while doing it,” Clarkson hit back – then took it further.  She said Blake’s comments were ironic, since Shelton has been posing for numerous magazine covers, and has a relationship with Pop singer Gwen Stefani.

