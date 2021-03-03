‘The Voice’: Kelly Clarkson Fires Back after Blake Shelton Says She Doesn’t ‘Have Time’ for the Show
The judges of “The Voice” kept things spicy, during the second night of blind auditions, Tuesday – by sounding a lot like an old TV show called “The Bickersons.”
After Blake Shelton hit returning judge, Nick Jonas, with a block of 19-year-old Gean Garcia, Jonas realized he wasn’t exactly welcomed back, with open arms.
“If I was the guy who blocked Nick, it’s only because I’m that passionate about your voice,” Shelton pleaded to Garcia. Clarkson joked, “Do you want to be on a liar’s team?”
Clarkson’s jab made Blake shoot back at her, by saying she “doesn’t really have time for this” – alluding to Clarkson’s Emmy-winning daytime talk show and music career – and saying Kelly had “gone Hollywood” and “forgot her roots.”
“I have time to do it all and nail it while doing it,” Clarkson hit back – then took it further. She said Blake’s comments were ironic, since Shelton has been posing for numerous magazine covers, and has a relationship with Pop singer Gwen Stefani.