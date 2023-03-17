98.3 WCCQ 98.3 WCCQ Logo

‘The Voice’ Judge Niall Horan to Perform at The White House for Saint Patrick’s Day

March 17, 2023 11:00AM CDT
The Voice PR piece

Current Judge from The Voice – Former One Direction Member – to Perform at White House St. Patrick’s Day Festivities

[pictured are judges from a previous season of The Voice]

 

Former One Direction singer and 2010s Irish star Niall Horan will perform his hit songs to kick off the White House Saint Patrick’s Day party.

This afternoon’s St. Patrick’s Day Shamrock Presentation will include Horan.  I like this guy.  Any one who is raised by a nice woman named “Maura” can’t be all bad, right?

While the performance is a private one, it will be televised.

In May, the former boyband member begins his long-awaited 2023 tour, in Boston.

Horan is currently a coach on this season’s “The Voice.”

Press secretary Jean-Pierre joked, “Niall is a multi-platinum-selling singer/songwriter who has toured the globe, including with One Direction.  Going to keep my comments to myself on One Direction, I don’t know who they are.  Sorry.  Many of you, I’m sure, do.

How are you celebrating St. Patrick’s Day?

Green Beer Shamrock Irish Saint Patrick’s Day
