‘The Voice’:  Gwen Stefani’s Hilarious Gift Ideas for Blake Shelton’s Retirement

Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton

Gwen Stefani says she struggles to find the perfect gift for Blake Shelton’s retirement from The Voice.

“This is crazy ’cause everyone’s coming after me for ideas, ‘What should we do?’ and it’s hard, you know, he has everything,” Stefani noted. “But I think his favorite thing would be a bag of corn, like honestly, he would be so thrilled. Or fertilizer or something like that.”

In the meantime, Stefani is trying to get her team to beat out her husband’s, for The Voice’s live shows.

