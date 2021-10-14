‘The Voice’ Coaches roast Blake Shelton for not knowing huge Nelly Hit

Ariana Grande took Blake Shelton by surprise for her song pick this week. She picked Nelly featuring Kelly Rowland’s ‘Dilemma’ for the ‘Battle Round. Blake said, “My thought was, ‘Wow, I can’t wait to hear that song for the first time. ‘”Kelly said, “Did you live under a rock?” John Legend said, “This was an immensely huge song. “Shelton felt bad for not knowing the classic song and said, “There was a lot of rocks where I lived. “This season has all the judges going head to head with each other trying to dethrone Blake Shelton for having the winning picks every season.