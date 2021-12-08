The Voice: Carly Pearce’s Emotional ’29’ Performance Brings Kelly Clarkson to Tears

Carly Pearce’s performance on The Voice (Tuesday, December 7) had everyone in tears, including judge/host Kelly Clarkson.
Pearce performed her single, “29,” which details her real-life situation of getting married – then divorced – in the same year, during pandemic lockdown. Her ex is Michael Ray (“Whiskey & Rain“).
“THAT WAS EVERYTHING I LOVE U FEMALE VOCALIST OF THE YEAR,” a fan wrote on Twitter; while another shared, “@carlypearce was beyond fantastic tonight on @NBCTheVoice !! She’s everything wonderful! Red heart the voice, the look, the heart!!”
What did you think of Carly Pearce’s performance on The Voice?