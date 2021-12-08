      Weather Alert

The Voice: Carly Pearce’s Emotional ’29’ Performance Brings Kelly Clarkson to Tears

Dec 8, 2021 @ 1:00pm

Carly Pearce’s performance on The Voice (Tuesday, December 7) had everyone in tears, including judge/host Kelly Clarkson.

Pearce performed her single, “29,” which details her real-life situation of getting married – then divorced – in the same year, during pandemic lockdown.  Her ex is Michael Ray (“Whiskey & Rain“).

THAT WAS EVERYTHING I LOVE U FEMALE VOCALIST OF THE YEAR,” a fan wrote on Twitter; while another shared, “@carlypearce was beyond fantastic tonight on @NBCTheVoice !! She’s everything wonderful! Red heart the voice, the look, the heart!!

What did you think of Carly Pearce’s performance on The Voice?

TAGS
#CarlyPearce #Divorce #KellyClarkson #MichaelRay #Mylestones #NotADryEye #TheVoice
Popular Posts
Win a 5 Free Drinks from Brewed Awakenings!
KID NEWS: 'Smart Cookies' Know America's Most Popular Holiday Cookies
Reba McEntire to Open Live Music Venue & Restaurant with Choctaw Nation
The Secret Weapon to Prevent Holiday Weight Gain Is..
Numbers Revealed For First Weekend Of Deer Hunting Season In Illinois
Connect With Us Listen To Us On