The Unlikely Candidates premiere new single, “High Low”
The Century Family, IncThe Unlikely Candidates have premiered a new song called “High Low.”
The track, which was recorded amid the COVID-19 pandemic, is the official follow-up single to TUC’s chart-topping hit, “Novocaine.”
“‘High Low’ is about isolation, loneliness and longing for human connection,” says frontman Kyle Morris. “We’re all still here for one another even when we can’t be together.”
You can download “High Low” now via digital outlets.
Meanwhile, The Unlikely Candidates are hosting weekly live streams as quarantine continues, airing every Wednesday at 4 p.m. ET.
By Josh Johnson
Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.