      Weather Alert

The Unlikely Candidates premiere new single, “High Low”

May 29, 2020 @ 3:00pm

The Century Family, IncThe Unlikely Candidates have premiered a new song called “High Low.”

The track, which was recorded amid the COVID-19 pandemic, is the official follow-up single to TUC’s chart-topping hit, “Novocaine.”

“‘High Low’ is about isolation, loneliness and longing for human connection,” says frontman Kyle Morris. “We’re all still here for one another even when we can’t be together.”

You can download “High Low” now via digital outlets.

Meanwhile, The Unlikely Candidates are hosting weekly live streams as quarantine continues, airing every Wednesday at 4 p.m. ET.

By Josh Johnson
Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Popular Posts
CDC: To Avoid the Coronavirus, Shave Off that Beard
Nostradamus Predicted Coronavirus?  Fact-Checkers Are On It
WCCQ On Demand
5 Things You'll Never See in Restaurants Again
Low Cost Pet Wellness Clinics