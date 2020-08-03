The Unlikely Candidates announce interactive livestream
Credit: Errick EasterdayThe Unlikely Candidates have announced a livestream concert taking place next Thursday, August 13 at 8 p.m. ET.
The interactive show will allow you to suggest which songs you want the band to play.
To watch, you have a variety of ticket options, including a meet and greet, which allows you to chat — virtually, of course — with the band after the performance.
For more info, visit Set.live.
The Unlikely Candidates premiered a new single called “High Low” in May. It’s the follow-up to the group’s chart-topping hit “Novocaine.”
By Josh Johnson
