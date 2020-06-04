The Turtles’ classic albums to be reissued as two-LP vinyl sets this month
Manifesto RecordsRemastered versions of 1960s pop-rock legends The Turtles‘ six classic studio albums will be reissued as two-LP vinyl sets on June 26.
The out-of-print titles, which were originally released on the White Whale label, are 1965’s It Ain’t Me Babe, 1966’s You Baby, 1967’s Happy Together, 1968’s The Turtles Present the Battle of the Bands, 1969’s Turtle Soup and 1970’s Wooden Head.
The reissues of the band’s first three albums will feature both mono and stereo versions of those records, while the other albums will come packaged with bonus LPs offering singles, demos, alternate mixes, radio spots and more.
It Ain’t Me Babe included The Turtles’ top-10 hit version of the Bob Dylan-written title track, as well as “Let Me Be,” which reached #29 on the Billboard Hot 100.
You Baby was highlighted by its hit title track, which peaked at #20.
Happy Together was The Turtles’ most successful album, and featured the group’s two biggest hits: the chart-topping title track and “She’d Rather Be with Me,” which reached #3 on the Hot 100.
The Turtles Present the Battle of the Bands was a concept album that features the group taking on the personas of different fictional bands for each track. The record features The Turtles’ last two top-40 hits: the band-written “Elenore” and “You Showed Me,” which was penned by The Byrds‘ Gene Clark and Roger McGuinn. Both songs reached to #6 on the Hot 100.
Turtle Soup was a commercial disappointment, although it was notably produced by The Kinks‘ Ray Davies.
Wooden Head was a collection of B-sides and other rare tracks.
By Matt Friedlander
