The Top Things We Overthink Include What to Wear and THESE…

A new poll found the top things we overthink include how to back out of plans . . . the exact wording of a text message . . . and what your friends think of you.
Would you say you overthink things? Well, don’t overthink THAT question too. Because according to a new poll, the answer is probably yes . . .
Seven out of 10 people say they waste too much time dwelling on things, or considering their options. Here are the 10 things we overthink the most on any given day . . .
1. The best way to back out of plans you made.
2. What to wear.
3. Are you making the right decisions with your money?
4. Did something you say sound offensive to other people?
5. How to ask someone for money they owe you.
6. The exact wording of a text message.
7. Why someone you texted or emailed hasn’t responded yet.
8. What your friends think of you.
9. How much to spend on a gift.
10. Why your friend never called back.
Here’s one more random stat we liked: 38% of us have struggled to decide whether or not to go “number two” at the home of someone we were dating. That includes 29% of men and 51% of women.
