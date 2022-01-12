      Weather Alert

The Top Things We Don’t Get Enough of!

Jan 11, 2022 @ 6:09pm
Good News

If there’s one thing you think you should be getting  more of, what is it?

Someone polled 2,000 people, and the top answer was  sun.  Which probably makes sense this time of year.  Here are the top ten answers . . .

 

1.  Sunshine.

 

2.  Vacation days, or days off.

 

3.  Sleep.

 

4.  Exercise.

 

5.  Money.  Meaning you don’t think you’re paid what you’re worth.

 

6.  Hang-out time with friends.

 

7.  Hugs or cuddles.

 

8.  Fun in general.

 

9.  Fresh air.

 

10.  Laughter.

 

 

A few more that made the top 20 include me-time, nights out, and “hours in the day.”

 

