The Top Things We Don’t Get Enough of!

If there’s one thing you think you should be getting more of, what is it?
Someone polled 2,000 people, and the top answer was sun. Which probably makes sense this time of year. Here are the top ten answers . . .
1. Sunshine.
2. Vacation days, or days off.
3. Sleep.
4. Exercise.
5. Money. Meaning you don’t think you’re paid what you’re worth.
6. Hang-out time with friends.
7. Hugs or cuddles.
8. Fun in general.
9. Fresh air.
10. Laughter.
A few more that made the top 20 include me-time, nights out, and “hours in the day.”