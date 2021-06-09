The Top Things We Do to Quickly Make Ourselves Happier!

A new study looked at the top things people do when they’re in a bad mood and want to feel better. Here are the 10 short-term mood boosters people said work best . . .
1. Eating something. But not always something healthy. Sweets are the #1 choice.
2. Taking a hot bath.
3. Distracting yourself with a TV show or a book.
4. Cooking something, or baking.
5. Deep breathing or meditation.
6. Cleaning your place.
7. Exercising.
8. Just going outside and getting some fresh air.
9. Talking it out with a friend.
10. Hanging out with your pet. A stiff drink just missed the top 10 at #11.