The Top Things We Do to Quickly Make Ourselves Happier!

Jun 9, 2021 @ 2:05pm
A new study looked at the top things people do when they’re in a bad mood and want to feel better.  Here are the 10 short-term mood boosters people said work best . . .

 

 

1.  Eating something.  But not always something healthy.  Sweets are the #1 choice.

 

2.  Taking a hot bath.

 

3.  Distracting yourself with a TV show or a book.

 

4.  Cooking something, or baking.

 

5.  Deep breathing or meditation.

 

6.  Cleaning your place.

 

7.  Exercising.

 

8.  Just going outside and getting some fresh air.

 

9.  Talking it out with a friend.

 

10.  Hanging out with your pet.  A stiff drink just missed the top 10 at #11.

