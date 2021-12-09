      Weather Alert

The Top Things which Cause “Car-guments”

Dec 9, 2021 @ 4:05pm
(Photo by Tim Boyle/Getty Images)

If you want to avoid arguments in the car, just break the dial off your radio so you have to listen to us.  We swear, it’s for your benefit, not ours . . .

An annual survey looked at the top things that cause arguments in the car . . . or “car-guments.”  And arguing over which radio station to pick made the top ten.

The top five things that caused car fights this year were:  Backseat driving . . . getting lost . . . messing with the heat or A/C . . . bad driving habits, like speeding . . . and whose directions to follow, like if two people are using different GPS apps.

The rest of the top ten are:  Which radio station to pick . . . who gets to choose the music in general . . . leaving windows up or down . . . kids or other passengers being too loud . . . and where to stop during a long trip.

Since backseat driving ranked first, they also looked at the top signs you’re a backseat driver.

The top five are:  Criticizing their driving in general . . . telling them to change lanes . . . giving directions without being asked . . . complaining about their speed . . . and flinching or shouting, like they’re about to cause a crash.

 

