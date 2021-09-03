The Top Summer Things We Will Miss Include . . . Wearing Less Clothes

It’s September, which means we have less than three weeks until the official end of summer. (Although for those with kids in school, it’s already a done deal.)
A new survey asked people what they will miss most about summer, and not surprisingly, MOSQUITOES did NOT make the cut. Here are the Top Five:
1. Warm weather.
2. Wearing fewer layers of clothes.
3. “Summery fruit.”
4. Barbecues.
5. Eating ice cream.
The survey also asked what summer foods and scents people will miss, and watermelon was #1. Barbecue was next, followed by ice cream . . . pineapple . . . popsicles . . . Slushees . . . cherries . . . corn . . . coconut . . . and seafood.
63% of people said they wish summers lasted longer . . . with many of them suggesting two additional months.