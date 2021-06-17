Remember the old drug PSA where a kid told his dad, “I learned from watching YOU”? Well, we might need one of those for SNACKING too . . .
53% of Americans say they inherited some of their bad snacking habits from their parents. Here are the top snacks we’ve been obsessed with since we were kids.
1. Cookies.
2. Potato chips.
3. Popcorn.
4. Pretzels.
5. Corn chips.
6. Cheese.
7. Cured meats.
8. Chocolate.
9. Olives. (???)
10. Fresh fruit. That one surprised us. But 43% of people said their parents also taught them about some HEALTHIER options when they want a snack.