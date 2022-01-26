      Weather Alert

The Top Seven Food-Related Arguments That Couples Have

Jan 25, 2022 @ 6:05pm
They say that the best way to someone’s heart is through their stomach.  Which doesn’t work anatomically . . . but it looks good in a meme.  And if that’s the case, maybe we shouldn’t spend so much time arguing about food.

 

 

In a new poll, 45% of couples say they argue about where to go out to eat.  And that’s probably conservative.  A while back we heard that the average couple argues 156 times every year over where to order dinner from.

 

 

The rest of the seven most common arguments couple have about food are:

 

 

2.  My partner doesn’t cook as often as I’d like them to . . . 42%.

 

3.  One of us followed a recipe incorrectly . . . 42%.

 

4.  What to cook for dinner . . . 35%.

 

5.  What groceries to buy . . . 37%.

 

6.  What the grocery budget should be . . . 20%.

 

7.  Who should cook dinner . . . 10%.

 

 

And 43% of people say they’ve dumped someone because they were a bad cook.

 

