The Top Five Signs You’re a Good Neighbor

You’ve probably seen your neighbors more than your friends and family, lately. But what do they REALLY think of you?
A survey polled over 1,000 people and asked them to name the top qualities of a “good neighbor.” Here are the top five . . .
1. They’re friendly. 79% said that one’s important.
2. Their yard and other areas are clean, 73%.
3. They take care of their house, so it’s not an eyesore, 62%.
4. They’re quiet, 56%.
5. They’re friendly with your pets, also 56%.
You also get bonus points if you’ve been helpful during the crisis. “Does things for other neighbors” just missed the top five at 54%.
See the full story here: Neighborhoods.com