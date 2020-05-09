The Top Five Signs You’re a Good Neighbor

      Breaking News
May 9, 2020 @ 10:37am

You’ve probably seen your neighbors more than your friends and family, lately.  But what do they REALLY think of you?

A survey polled over 1,000 people and asked them to name the top qualities of a “good neighbor.”  Here are the top five . . .

1.  They’re friendly.  79% said that one’s important.

2.  Their yard and other areas are clean, 73%.

3.  They take care of their house, so it’s not an eyesore, 62%.

4.  They’re quiet, 56%.

5.  They’re friendly with your pets, also 56%.

You also get bonus points if you’ve been helpful during the crisis.  “Does things for other neighbors” just missed the top five at 54%.

See the full story here:  Neighborhoods.com

