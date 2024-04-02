The Top Country Eclipse Songs to Celebrate Next Week’s Solar Eclipse
April 2, 2024 3:00PM CDT
I’m sure there is a longer list and would love you to add to it, but here are the top 7 we came up with.
7 Country Songs to Enhance Your Solar Eclipse Experience
Dierks Bentley ft Maren Morris – “I’ll be the Moon”
Garth Brooks – “Ain’t Goin Down ‘Til the Sun Comes Up”
Luke Bryan – “To the Moon and Back”
Brooks & Dunn – “Neon Moon”
Joe Diffie – “Third Rock From the Sun”
Florida Georgia Line- “Sun Daze”
Randy Houser – “Runnin’ Out of Moonlight”
Do you have one to add to the list?