The Top Country Eclipse Songs to Celebrate Next Week’s Solar Eclipse

April 2, 2024 3:00PM CDT
“Total Solar Eclipse of 2006 March 29, Southern Turkey, Side”

I’m sure there is a longer list and would love you to add to it, but here are the top 7 we came up with.

7 Country Songs to Enhance Your Solar Eclipse Experience
Dierks Bentley ft Maren Morris – “I’ll be the Moon”

Garth Brooks – “Ain’t Goin Down ‘Til the Sun Comes Up”

Luke Bryan – “To the Moon and Back”

Brooks & Dunn – “Neon Moon”

Joe Diffie – “Third Rock From the Sun”

Florida Georgia Line- “Sun Daze”

Randy Houser – “Runnin’ Out of Moonlight”

Do you have one to add to the list?

