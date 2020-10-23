The third and final 2020 Record Store Day event takes place Saturday
Courtesy of Record Store DayJust a reminder that the third and final installment of the three-day 2020 Record Store Day celebration takes place this Saturday, October 24. As previously reported, organizers decided to spread out the event across three dates in three different months this year because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
This year’s events, which also were held on August 29 and September 26, are being called “Record Store Day Drops.”
The Rolling Stones, The Who, Cheap Trick and The Allman Brothers Band are among the many artists who will be releasing limited-edition vinyl this Saturday.
The Rolling Stones’ offering is a reissue of the U.K. version of the band’s 1975 rarities album, Metamorphosis, pressed on green vinyl and packaged with an iron-on of the cover.
The Who’s release is a deluxe two-LP version of the group’s 1974 rarities album, Odds and Sods, featuring one red disc and one yellow disc.
Cheap Trick is issuing a previously unreleased two-LP set titled Out to Get You! Live 1977, which was recorded at the famed Los Angeles club The Whisky a Go Go.
The Allman Brothers Band’s release is a reissue of its 1992 live album An Evening with the Allman Brothers Band: First Set. The LP will be available in two different versions, pressed either on orange-swirl vinyl or blue-black-swirl vinyl.
Other artists who will have Record Store Day releases available at independent music shops on August 29 include Alice Cooper, the Def Leppard spinoff group Down N Outz, Rory Gallagher, The Grateful Dead, Humble Pie, Judas Priest, Mark Knopfler, Frank Marino & Mahogany Rush, Modern English, Randy Newman, Lou Reed & John Cale, Keith Richards, Skid Row, Toto, UFO, Frank Zappa and Warren Zevon.
For the full list of releases and participating stores, visit RecordStoreDay.com.
By Matt Friedlander
