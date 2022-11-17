98.3 WCCQ 98.3 WCCQ Logo

The Surprising Health Benefits Of Oranges

November 17, 2022 4:08PM CST
Oranges are excellent for increasing vitamin C levels, but they are also packed with other minerals, including potassium, magnesium, and several antioxidants.

Oranges are a hydrating snack before or after a workout because they are primarily made of water.

The winter fruit contains an anti-inflammatory antioxidant called hesperidin, which has been connected to cardiovascular, immunological, cognitive, and bone health.

The fruit also helps your eyesight because it contains beta-carotene, which the body converts into vitamin A. So drink up!

