The Super Mario Bros. Movie' Sets Peacock Premiere Date

July 7, 2023
Great news for anyone wanting to check out “The Super Mario Bros. Movie” on streaming.

Peacock announced Thursday that the Nintendo film would be heading to the platform on August 3.

Along with the film, fans will also get to check out bonus material like behind-the-scenes work and a video for the song “Peaches.”

So, whether you want to watch it over and over or are waiting to check it out for the first time, Peacock will help you get your “Mario” fix next month.

What is your favorite part of “The Super Mario Bros. Movie?” Are you subscribed to Peacock? How many streaming subscriptions do you have?

Recent Posts